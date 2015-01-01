Abstract

In this paper, weight reduction methods were studied in a seat track used in a passenger cars front seats. One of front seat, which has passed regulation tests and has been verified by the finite element model, a monoblock riser bracket design has been developed instead of the existing individual brackets. The bracket geometry has determined by topography optimization. The final model was created by updating the design of the resulting model in terms of manufacturability. Finite element analyses were performed in Altair HyperWorks according to the regulation conditions. The design was validated in static and dynamic tests, including crash tests. Comparing with the existing parts, 26.7% weight has been reduced as a result of the study.

Language: en