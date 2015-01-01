Abstract

The forestry sector is faced with road accident which results in great cost to the company. The cost of road accidents against the cost of mitigating road accidents is not estimated. This paper compares the cost of road accidents and the cost of mitigating strategies of road accidents. Using a case study of two accidents that occurred in the forestry sector, it was seen that the cost of an accident is USD 86 948.16 while the cost of reducing the accident is USD 431 285.45. Initially, the cost of an accident is low as compared to the cost of reducing the accident. It however pays after 9 years of investment. This result shows that it is good to prevent accidents at all cost since the NPV is GH ¢ 618838.6 and the BCR is 1.248616.

Language: en