Abstract

This study explores the influence of cooperative vehicle infrastructure system (CVIS) on the driver's visual and driving performance. Taking the work zone as an example, a driving simulation experiment involving 37 drivers has been conducted to collect driver's eye movement and vehicle running data in the same scenario with and without CVIS information respectively. Next, the nonparametric test and grey relational analysis (GRA) have been used to compare the specific performance and to analyze the correlations among the multi-stage of driver's information process. The results present that CVIS information has the potential to alleviate the driver's tension and the difficulty of information perception. Meanwhile, the driver tends to search visual information more actively and complete the lane changing behavior earlier. Further analysis indicates that CVIS information can reduce the influence of mental workload on lane-changing decisions, and enhance the correlation between visual information processing and lane-changing decisions, as well as the effect of decision-making timing on the running state. Therefore, drivers' speed control ability was improved and the traffic flow was smoother. The findings give an insight into the influence mechanism of the cooperative information on driving performance and provide a direction for a comprehensive assessment of CVIS based on human factors.

