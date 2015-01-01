Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In this study, the aircrew rostering problem is evaluated in conjunction with fatigue factors.



BACKGROUND: In the mathematical models developed for crew rostering problems, the fatigue level of aircrew members is evaluated only within the scope of the flight and duty time limitations defined by the civil aviation authorities. In this study, a new model is developed in which the fatigue risk factors such as the number of flight legs, additional workload, circadian rhythm, and consecutive flights are added to the crew rostering problem.



METHOD: A linear mathematical programming model was developed for the aircrew rostering problem. The General Algebraic Modeling System (GAMS) is used in the solution of the model. The problem is solved and the effects of the fatigue risk factors on crew rostering problems are examined by using the weekly and monthly real flight data of a Turkish air carrier. The results obtained are demonstrated in Gantt charts.



RESULTS: Although the results obtained are within the limits of flight and duty time defined by civil aviation authorities, it is found that many flight duties exceed the limits considering the fatigue risk factors.



CONCLUSION: The model proposed can be used to minimize human error, predict the fatigue risk in various duties, and increase productivity and safety.

