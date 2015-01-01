Abstract

BACKGROUND: Considerable research is underway on how to integrate unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) safely and securely into the National Airspace System (NAS). While there is some ongoing research on public acceptance, privacy concerns, and consumer willingness to fly in autonomous aircraft, little literature exists on pilots' perceptions about operating to/from airports and in airspace with UAS integrated operations.



OBJECTIVE: The goal of this exploratory research study was to assess the effect of airspace classification, type of UAS integration, and type of UAS operation on pilots' willingness to operate with UAS integrated operations.



METHOD: Pilots' attitudes about flying in UAS integrated airspace were collected using hypothetical scenarios in a factorial survey experiment and qualitative perspectives through open-ended and multiple-choice questions.



RESULTS: Results from the mixed analysis of variance indicated a significant two-way interaction between airspace classification and type of integration and a significant main effect for airspace. Differences were observed for all classes of airspace except Class B and Class C for segregated operations and Class D and Class E for integrated operations.



CONCLUSION: The effect size for the two-way interaction was small, and overall airspace had a significant influence on willingness with the highest score for Class B operations and the lowest score for Class G operations.



RESULTS from the study are expected to support the development of better policies, procedures, and training methods.

