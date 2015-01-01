|
Bongo M, Seva R. Int. J. Aerosp. Psychol. 2022; 32(1): 1-23.
Abstract
OBJECTIVE To illustrate how fatigue affects the workload, situation awareness, and control strategy of air traffic controllers.Background As air traffic control becomes more complex and demanding due to the increasing number of aircraft movements in major airport hubs, the need to particularly look into the interplay of performance shaping factors has also intensified. Despite the previous efforts of scholars to understand the framework of air traffic control based on factors on workload and situation awareness (SA) and its impact to shift in control strategy, the role of fatigue in such factors is ignored notwithstanding its relative impact on air traffic controllers as tasks are carried out in varying workload and work shift.
Language: en