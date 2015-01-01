Abstract

OBJECTIVE The aim of this research was to understand risk, predictors of risk, and for pilots the relationship between personality as determined by the risk prediction scales and flight performance.Background Risk-taking is a topic that draws attention because of its link with the causation of injury. In the literature, there are a large number of papers linking personality traits to self-reported risk-taking, in addition to theoretical commentaries. In contrast, there are very few empirical studies that examine the link between personality traits, such as risk-taking and actual risk-taking behavior.



METHOD One hundred university students with no flying experience (59 females) and 17 pilots (five females) completed a battery of personality and risk scales. Pilots were also tasked to complete a simulated flight involving a low-level flying task.



RESULTS The results revealed that pilots had a higher propensity for risk than the general population. However, this risk was tempered by the personality factor of self-control. Evidence of this juxtaposed position was present during the simulated flight; pilots' propensity for risky behavior was inversely related to actual risk-taking behavior.



CONCLUSION These results indicate a dichotomy in risk-takers, impetuous and calculative risk-takers. These findings have important implications for pilot selection and training.

