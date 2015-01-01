|
Jakicic V, Boyer L, Francis G. Int. J. Aerosp. Psychol. 2022; 32(4): 203-226.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
OBJECTIVE We investigated the role of Perrone's algorithm in the Black Hole Illusion (BHI). After analyzing the algorithm and identifying two of its predictions, we empirically tested them with two on-line experiments.Background In 1983, Perrone proved that in daylight conditions it is possible to compute the descent angle using a ratio of retinal distances corresponding to the runway and surrounding context. Using the algorithm in nighttime conditions, with just the visible runway, pilots would overestimate the descent angle, leading to the BHI.
