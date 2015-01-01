Abstract

OBJECTIVE This paper aims to identify cognitive biases in risk communication among pilots during flight debrief. We evaluate the effect of framing language, representation format, and parameter type measured on how pilots interpret flight information.Background Advancements in technology have created an opportunity for a data-centric approach to flight instruction. The understanding of virtual debrief formats, consisting of visualizations of flight data, relies on the pilot perceiving the information displayed accurately. Cognitive biases may impact how pilots perceive the information and therefore affect how they react to it in future flights.



METHOD We used flight data to design ways to communicate the information and developed a display prototype for the user. We asked pilots to evaluate eight different representations through a scenario-based survey. Pilots reviewed a flight and rated how risky they thought it was and the likelihood of their debrief resulting in any behavioral changes in upcoming flights.



RESULTS Most significantly, the graphical representation format caused pilots to report a lower risk for the same flight, compared to the numerical representation format.



CONCLUSION The analysis of the survey has shown that debrief representation affects risk perception, but not necessarily willingness to change unsafe behaviors. Respondents were highly motivated to change unsafe behaviors, independent of how the information was presented to them. Future work should develop specific guidelines to be followed when designing debrief products.

Language: en