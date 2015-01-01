|
Aktas E, Demir S, Paksoy T. Int. J. Aerosp. Psychol. 2022; 32(4): 283-306.
OBJECTIVE The purpose of this study is to propose a blockchain-based framework for designing an incident reporting system in aviation.Background The incident reporting system plays a key role in ensuring safety. It helps to obtain safety-related data and to eliminate unsafe situations before they turn into accidents. Keeping safety information permanently and in unchangeable form, tracking all the transactions regarding unsafe situations, and providing feedback to all parties have great importance for the efficiency of the system. Therefore, the reporting system should be designed with appropriate technology. Blockchain, a digital ledger, offers a decentralized, transparent, and flexible infrastructure for various implementation areas. As a breakthrough in software technology, blockchain significantly supports many design aspects of the incident reporting system.
