Abstract

Many violations and accidents involving motorcyclists occur in the urban areas of Indonesia. It can be said that the failure to develop a good traffic safety culture causes poor motorcyclist behavior, as shaped by existing programs and mechanisms. This study aimed to identify motorcyclists' critical behaviors by conducting investigations using the reciprocal safety culture model as a framework. We tried to identify and clarify the safe behaviors expected by local governments from the existing driving safety program. By applying the antecedent-behavior-consequence model of the behavioral-based safety program, we obtained sixty-three behaviors associated with the six criteria of safe driving. We surveyed motorcyclists (N = 97) to review the sixty-three motorcyclist behaviors in the urban area. The relationship between the behavioral and psychological aspects of the reciprocal safety culture model was investigated to obtain the motorcyclists' critical behaviors. Multiple linear regression model, optimized by the stepwise regression, described the influence motorcyclist behavior on the perception of driving safety. We identified eight critical safety-related behaviors engaged in by motorcyclists. Observation revealed some cultural issues embedded in motorcyclists' eight critical safety-related behaviors that need to be intervened by the local government. The reciprocal safety culture model could be applied in the behavioral-based safety program to approach traffic safety culture issues. In order to develop a good traffic safety culture in the urban area, the local government needs to review the existing driving safety program by understanding drivers' behaviors as they relate to such a program.

Language: en