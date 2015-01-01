|
Ranney RE. Baku State Univ. Law Rev. 2022; 8(2): 122-148.
Təhlükəlilik mifi: Məhkəmələr və Konqres ruhi xəstələrə ömürlük federal odlu silah qadağalarını necə tətbiq edir
This article identifies the most damaging forces to gun rights for the mentally ill in the USA. Moreover, the American civil commitment adjudicatory system is critiqued, how state courts routinely apply the dangerousness standard too broadly when making commitment decisions is highlighted, and Congress' role in exacerbating the problem is pinpointed in the article. The American Psychological Association is also called to issue strict guidelines to psychiatric professionals concerning the legal standard of dangerousness to reduce unnecessary civil commitments in the article. Lastly, the article proposes a Congressional solution to avoid future unconstitutional deprivation of rights.
