This article identifies the most damaging forces to gun rights for the mentally ill in the USA. Moreover, the American civil commitment adjudicatory system is critiqued, how state courts routinely apply the dangerousness standard too broadly when making commitment decisions is highlighted, and Congress' role in exacerbating the problem is pinpointed in the article. The American Psychological Association is also called to issue strict guidelines to psychiatric professionals concerning the legal standard of dangerousness to reduce unnecessary civil commitments in the article. Lastly, the article proposes a Congressional solution to avoid future unconstitutional deprivation of rights.



Bu məqalə ABŞ-də ruhi xəstələrin silah hüquqlarına ən çox zərər vuran mənfi təsir qüvvələrini müəyyənləşdirir. Bundan əlavə, məqalədə Amerikanın psixiatriya stasionarına qeyri-könüllü yerləşdirilmə barədə işlər üzrə məhkəmə sistemi tənqid olunur, eləcə də ştat məhkəmələrinin mütəmadi olaraq qeyd olunan işlər üzrə qərarlarında təhlükəlilik meyarını çox geniş tətbiq etməsi və Konqresin problemin kəskinləşməsindəki rolu vurğulanır. Həmçinin məqalədə Amerika Psixologiya Assosiasiyasının lüzumsuz psixiatriya stasionarına qeyri-könüllü yerləşdirilmələrin sayının azaldılması üçün psixiatrlara hüquqi cəhətdən təhlükəlilik meyarı ilə bağlı ciddi təlimatlar verməsinin önəmindən bəhs edilir. Son olaraq, məqalə konstitusiyaya zidd olaraq hüquqlardan məhrum edilmələrin gələcəkdə qarşısını almaq üçün Konqres tərəfindən həll edilməsini təklif edir.

Language: en