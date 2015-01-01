Abstract

To improve the space attitude adjustment efficiency of the robot designed in this study, the average water level height variation of each ballast tank during the rescue process and the ballast water filling mass before the rescue process are taken as optimization variables, the minimal ballasting time during rescue process as the optimisation objective, and the heel and trim inclination angle, and stability in the rescue process as the constraint conditions. For the first time, an optimization method of a rescue robot space attitude adjustment scheme based on a dynamic programming algorithm is proposed. Relevant experiments and data collection were carried out with a model robot with a physical ratio of 1:2. MATLAB simulation and model robot experimental results show that compared with an empirical scheme, the total deployment time and ballast water total allocation mass are reduced by 11.07% and 30.79%, respectively, and the heel and trim angle variation stability is increased by 4.18% and 8.67%, respectively. The optimization model and algorithm are beneficial to improve the space attitude adjustment efficiency and stability of the rescue robot in this paper, and it is also easier to transfer to other fields of ballast water allocation, which has strong practical engineering significance.

Language: en