Abstract

A significant proportion of global road crashes are attributed to unsafe driving behaviors. The current study aimed to explore potential differences in driving behaviors across experienced and novice drivers using two separate approaches; a questionnaire study and an instrumented vehicle study (IVS). The analysis of 260 questionnaires and 1,372 traffic interactions within the IVS revelated that driving experience affects driving performance for different driving tasks. Factor analysis of the questionnaire data revealed the impact of driving errors, lapses, violations, and aggressive violations on the behavior of novice and experienced drivers. Behavioral models of novice and experienced drivers encountering other road users were determined using binary logistic regression. The results showed that novice drivers were more likely to engage in driving violations while experienced drivers were more likely to engage in aggressive violations. Unauthorized speeding, zigzag movements, using a mobile phone while driving, and unauthorized overtaking on roads were the most frequent driving violations by novice drivers. The most frequent aggressive violations by experienced drivers were tempting other drivers to create a race and chasing other drivers. These findings may be used as a framework to facilitate safer driving behaviors by reducing errors, lapses, violations and aggressive violations, and facilitating safety-promoting attitudes.

