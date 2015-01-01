|
Citation
|
Ibarra-Lecue I, Unzueta-Larrinaga P, Barrena-Barbadillo R, Villate A, Horrillo I, Mendivil B, Landabaso MA, Meana JJ, Etxebarria N, Callado LF, Urigüen L. Addict. Biol. 2022; 27(6): e13233.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36301212
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Cannabis use disorder is frequent in schizophrenia patients, and it is associated with an earlier age of onset and poor schizophrenia prognosis. Serotonin 2A receptors (5-HT2AR) have been involved in psychosis and, like Akt kinase, are known to be modulated by THC. Likewise, endocannabinoid system dysregulation has been suggested in schizophrenia. The presence of these molecules in blood makes them interesting targets, as they can be evaluated in patients by a minimally invasive technique. The aim of the present study was to evaluate 5-HT2AR protein expression and the Akt functional status in platelet homogenates of subjects diagnosed with schizophrenia, cannabis use disorder, or both conditions, compared with age- and sex-matched control subjects. Additionally, endocannabinoids and pro-inflammatory interleukin-6 (IL-6) levels were also measured in the plasma of these subjects.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
schizophrenia; biomarkers; 5-HT2AR; Akt; cannabis use disorder; dual diagnosis; endocannabinoids; IL-6