Lim S, Cherian T, Katyal M, Goldfeld KS, McDonald R, Wiewel E, Khan M, Krawczyk N, Braunstein S, Murphy SM, Jalali A, Jeng PJ, Macdonald R, Lee JD. Addiction 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
36305669
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Opioid overdose is a leading cause of death during the immediate time after release from jail or prison. Most jails in the United States do not provide methadone and buprenorphine treatment for opioid use disorder (MOUD), and research in estimating its impact in jail settings is limited. We aimed to test the hypothesis that in-jail MOUD is associated with lower overdose mortality risk post-release. DESIGN, SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: Retrospective, observational cohort study of 15 797 adults with opioid use disorder who were released from New York City jails to the community in 2011-17. They experienced 31 382 incarcerations and were followed up to 1 year. MEASUREMENTS: The primary outcomes were death caused by accidental drug poisoning and all-cause death. The exposure was receipt of MOUD (17 119 events) versus out-of-treatment (14 263 events) during the last 3 days before community reentry. Covariates included demographic, clinical, behavioral, housing, healthcare utilization, and legal characteristics variables. We performed multivariable, mixed-effect Cox regression analysis to test association between in-jail MOUD and deaths.
all-cause mortality; drug-related mortality; Jail; medication for opioid use disorder; opioid use disorder; urban population