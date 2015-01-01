Abstract

A growing demand for low-cost gas sensors capable of detecting the smallest amounts of highly toxic substances in air, including chemical warfare agents (CWAs) and toxic industrial chemicals (TICs), has emerged in recent years. Ion mobility spectrometers (IMS) are particularly suitable for this application due to their high sensitivity and fast response times. In view of the preferred mobile use of such devices, miniaturized ion drift tubes are required as the core of IMS-based lightweight, low-cost, hand-held gas detectors. Thus, we evaluate the suitability of a miniaturized ion mobility spectrometer featuring an ion drift tube length of just 40 mm and a high resolving power of R(p) = 60 for the detection of various CWAs, such as nerve agents sarin (GB), tabun (GA), soman (GD), and cyclosarin (GF), as well as the blister agent sulfur mustard (HD), the blood agent hydrogen cyanide (AC) and the choking agent chlorine (CL). We report on the limits of detection reaching minimum concentration levels of, for instance, 29 ppt(v) for sarin (GB) within an averaging time of only 1 s. Furthermore, we investigate the effects of precursors, simulants, and other common interfering substances on false positive alarms.

Language: en