Abstract

BACKGROUND: An earlier evaluation (Fox et al., ) highlighted reductions in risk behaviours and restrictive practices for women admitted to low secure dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT) unit. Since then, a value-based healthcare model has been adopted. AIMS: To explore changes in health, social and psychological functioning, risk, quality of life, and in incidents of violence and restrictive practices, over the initial 12-month period of admission to a specialist DBT service.



METHOD: Data were extracted from electronic clinical records for 41 women with emotionally unstable personality disorder admitted to a specialist integrated practice unit (IPU) providing a comprehensive DBT programme. Secondary analysis was conducted on an anonymous dataset of routinely collected outcome measures at baseline admission, and 6 and 12 months post-admission. ANOVAs and pairwise post hoc comparisons, and non-parametric equivalents, were conducted to examine changes in outcomes.



RESULTS: Findings showed statistically significant improvements in mental health scores on the ReQOL (p<.01), global, wellbeing, problems, functioning and risk scores on the COREOM (all p<.01), and severe disturbance, emotional wellbeing, socioeconomic status, risk and need scores on the HoNOS-Secure (all p<.05). Significant reductions in risk behaviours (p<.01) and restrictive practices (p<.01) were also apparent. The most substantiative improvements were largely demonstrated over a 12-month admission period.



CONCLUSIONS: Admission to the DBT IPU yielded significant improvements on outcomes pertaining to quality of life, psychological distress, and risk. Importantly, these are outcomes that aligned with patients' perceptions of recovery.

Language: en