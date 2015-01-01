SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Ren S, Shi H, Liu Z, Zhang J, Li H, Huang H, Ao Y. Bioengineering (Basel) 2022; 9(10): e0590.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/bioengineering9100590

PMID

36290558

PMCID

PMC9598659

Abstract

This study aimed to establish a finite element model that vividly reflected the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) geometry and investigated the ACL stress distribution under different loading conditions. The ACL's three-dimensional finite element model was based on a human cadaveric knee. Simulations of three loading conditions (134 N anterior tibial load, 5 Nm external tibial torque, 5 Nm internal tibial torque) on the knee model were performed. Experiments were performed on a knee specimen using a robotic universal force/moment sensor testing system to validate the model. The simulation results of the established model were in good agreement with the experimental results. Under the anterior tibial load, the highest maximal principal stresses (14.884 MPa) were localized at the femoral insertion of the ACL. Under the external and internal tibial torque, the highest maximal principal stresses (0.815 MPa and 0.933 MPa, respectively) were mainly concentrated in the mid-substance of the ACL and near the tibial insertion site, respectively. Combining the location of maximum stress and the location of common clinical ACL rupture, the most dangerous load during ACL injury may be the anterior tibial load. ACL injuries were more frequently loaded by external tibial than internal tibial torque.


Language: en

Keywords

stress; knee; finite element method; anterior cruciate ligament

