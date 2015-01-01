Abstract

In this paper, we study the applications of metaheuristics (MH) optimization algorithms in human activity recognition (HAR) and fall detection based on sensor data. It is known that MH algorithms have been utilized in complex engineering and optimization problems, including feature selection (FS). Thus, in this regard, this paper used nine MH algorithms as FS methods to boost the classification accuracy of the HAR and fall detection applications. The applied MH were the Aquila optimizer (AO), arithmetic optimization algorithm (AOA), marine predators algorithm (MPA), artificial bee colony (ABC) algorithm, genetic algorithm (GA), slime mold algorithm (SMA), grey wolf optimizer (GWO), whale optimization algorithm (WOA), and particle swarm optimization algorithm (PSO). First, we applied efficient prepossessing and segmentation methods to reveal the motion patterns and reduce the time complexities. Second, we developed a light feature extraction technique using advanced deep learning approaches. The developed model was ResRNN and was composed of several building blocks from deep learning networks including convolution neural networks (CNN), residual networks, and bidirectional recurrent neural networks (BiRNN). Third, we applied the mentioned MH algorithms to select the optimal features and boost classification accuracy. Finally, the support vector machine and random forest classifiers were employed to classify each activity in the case of multi-classification and to detect fall and non-fall actions in the case of binary classification. We used seven different and complex datasets for the multi-classification case: the PAMMP2, Sis-Fall, UniMiB SHAR, OPPORTUNITY, WISDM, UCI-HAR, and KU-HAR datasets. In addition, we used the Sis-Fall dataset for the binary classification (fall detection). We compared the results of the nine MH optimization methods using different performance indicators. We concluded that MH optimization algorithms had promising performance in HAR and fall detection applications.

