Abstract

BACKGROUND: Supplementary treatment options after pediatric severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) are needed to improve neurodevelopmental outcome. Evidence suggests enhancement of brain delta waves via auditory phase-targeted stimulation might support neuronal reorganization, however, this method has never been applied in analgosedated patients on the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU). Therefore, we conducted a feasibility study to investigate this approach: In a first recording phase, we examined feasibility of recording over time and in a second stimulation phase, we applied stimulation to address tolerability and efficacy.



METHODS: Pediatric patients (> 12 months of age) with severe TBI were included between May 2019 and August 2021. An electroencephalography (EEG) device capable of automatic delta wave detection and sound delivery through headphones was used to record brain activity and for stimulation (MHSL-SleepBand version 2). Stimulation tolerability was evaluated based on report of nurses, visual inspection of EEG data and clinical signals (heart rate, intracranial pressure), and whether escalation of therapy to reduce intracranial pressure was needed. Stimulation efficacy was investigated by comparing EEG power spectra of active stimulation versus muted stimulation (unpaired t-tests).



RESULTS: In total, 4 out of 32 TBI patients admitted to the PICU (12.5%) between 4 and 15 years of age were enrolled in the study. All patients were enrolled in the recording phase and the last one also to the stimulation phase. Recordings started within 5 days after insult and lasted for 1-4 days. Overall, 23-88 h of EEG data per patient were collected. In patient 4, stimulation was enabled for 50 min: No signs of patient stress reactions were observed. Power spectrums between active and muted stimulation were not statistically different (all P > .05).



CONCLUSION: Results suggests good feasibility of continuously applying devices needed for auditory stimulation over multiple days in pediatric patients with TBI on PICU. Very preliminary evidence suggests good tolerability of auditory stimuli, but efficacy of auditory stimuli to enhance delta waves remains unclear and requires further investigation. However, only low numbers of severe TBI patients could be enrolled in the study and, thus, future studies should consider an international multicentre approach.

