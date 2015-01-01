Abstract

BACKGROUND: Given Canada's geographically dispersed population, initial trauma care may occur at rural sites that may not manage patients with trauma frequently; thus, telementoring can play a life-saving role. In this article, we describe a rural trauma telementoring pilot program in British Columbia and report the results of an evaluation of its strengths and weaknesses.



METHODS: Trauma surgeons from a quaternary trauma centre in Vancouver helped facilitate 3 in situ trauma simulation sessions at a rural BC hospital between fall 2019 and summer 2020. The sessions involved 4 physician participants (a trauma surgeon telementor, a family physician with additional expertise in emergency medicine acting as trauma team leader, a family physician with additional expertise in anesthesia and a family physician with Enhanced Surgical Skills), an emergency department nurse, 2 operating room/trauma team nurses, and laboratory and radiology technicians. The sessions involved simulated damage-control procedures and lasted about 2 hours. The participants completed surveys assessing comfort and confidence regarding aspects of trauma care and use of the telehealth unit before and after each session, and the facilitators assessed team dynamics using the Modified Non-Technical Skills for Trauma (T-NOTECHS) tool. Focus groups were held to gather qualitative data, and costs were tracked.



RESULTS: The average presimulation confidence survey score was 19.6/30, and the average postsimulation score was 24.0/30. The mean score improved significantly after both the first and second sessions (p = 0.01 and p = 0.004, respectively). Across the 3 sessions, the average T-NOTECHS score improved significantly, from 18.5/25 to 21.5/25 (p = 0.02). Qualitative analysis identified 3 dominant themes: telementoring increased provider confidence, telementoring increased order to the resuscitation procedure and the technical aspects of telementorship. The telementoring program was well received by all participants.



CONCLUSION: A significant improvement was seen across simulations in physician confidence and trauma team dynamics with telementorship support. Telementoring in trauma may provide a way to lessen the difference between rural and urban patient outcomes within Canada's geographically dispersed population, although further work investigating the impact of its use in real-life patients, as well as barriers to its implementation, is required.

