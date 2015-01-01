Abstract

Adolescents with unilateral cerebral palsy (U-CP) experience an asymmetrical posture because the less-affected lower limb is preferred for bodyweight support as a strategy of compensating for the paretic side's muscular weakness. This study was designed to compare the effect of 12 weeks of paretic-limb-only plyometric training (PLPT) and volume-matched double-limb training (DLPT) on balance capability and gait symmetry in adolescents with U-CP. Sixty-nine adolescents with U-CP were randomly assigned to PLPT, DLPT, or a control group (n = 23 each). Treatment was delivered twice/week (with at least 48 h recovery intervals) for 12 weeks in succession. The directional (LoS(directional)) and overall (LoS(overall)) limits of stability in addition to the temporal (T-GSI) and spatial (S-GSI) gait symmetry indicis were assessed pre- and post-treatment. The LoS(directional) improved significantly in the PLPT group compared to either the DLPT or control group (for the forward (p = 0.027 and <0.001, respectively), backward (p = 0.037 and <0.001, respectively), affected-side (p = 0.038 and 0.004, respectively), and less-affected-side (p = 0.018 and 0.016, respectively)), and this was also the case for the LoS(overall) (p < 0.001). Additionally, The T-GSI and S-GSI scores decreased significantly in the PLPT group compared to the DLPT (p = 0.003 and 0.047, respectively) or control (p = 0.003 and 0.036, respectively) group, indicating the development more symmetrical gait patterns. In conclusion, PLPT is likely more effective for enhancing balance capabilities and promoting symmetrical gait patterns than DLPT. Thereupon, it is worthwhile for physical rehabilitation practitioners to include the PLPT paradigm into the intervention plans for adolescents with U-CP.

Language: en