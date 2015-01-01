Abstract

Inpatient psychiatric settings are now known settings in which sexual assault can occur. When a trauma survivor with psychosis makes an accusation of sexual assault within an inpatient setting, staff and the institution are frequently not well equipped in how to respond. While there is scant literature on how to proceed in such dilemmas there is even more of a dearth on how to effectively provide mental health services, trauma- and culturally informed care, and how to best engage with the individual so that safety can be maintained, and treatment continue. This article seeks to convey some basic supports for institutional response, theoretical frameworks to enhance understanding and clinical skill, and shifts in care so that trauma-informed and culturally informed care can take place within these complex dynamics. The goal of this paper is to support mental health services and interdisciplinary teams in becoming more effective in navigating these complex situations so that they can honor and respect the trauma survivor and continue to be effective at providing a healing environment.Public Significance Statement: This article offers enhanced understanding of managing risk and balancing trauma-informed care at an institutional and multi-systemic level when inpatients make allegations of sexual assault. Included in this is enhancing understanding from a theoretical framework of the traumatic experiences of clients, assessing needs and offering safety, treatment, and care, while also managing the complex dynamics and services of the organization.

Language: en