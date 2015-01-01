Abstract

BACKGROUND: Early trauma team activation (TTA) may improve clinical outcomes through early diagnosis and timely intervention by a dedicated multidisciplinary team. Controversy seems to exist about the effect of establishing trauma team systems in traumatic injury populations. Our aim was to identify factors that may be associated with clinical outcomes in trauma injury and to investigate the effect of trauma team activation.



METHOD: This retrospective descriptive study included all traumatic patients from the Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital Trauma Database. All prehospital vital signs, management, injury type, injury mechanisms, hospitalization history, and clinical outcomes were analyzed, and multivariable logistic regression was used to investigate the association between trauma team activation and clinical outcomes. Subgroups of TTA in minor injury and non-TTA in major injury were also analyzed.



RESULT: In this study, a total of 11,946 patients were included, of which 10,831 (90.7%) patients were minor injury (ISS < 16), and 1115 (9.3%) patients were major injury (ISS ≥ 16). In the minor injury population, TTA had a higher intensive care unit (ICU) admission rate, operation rate, re-operation rate, and prolonged total length of stay (LOS). In the major injury population, TTA had a higher mortality rate, prolonged total LOS, and prolonged ICU LOS. After adjusting for mechanism of injury and injury severity, there was no association between in-hospital mortality and TTA, compared with the non-TTA group. However, the TTA group had a higher risk of ICU admission, prolonged ICU LOS, and prolonged total LOS. The subgroup analysis showed trauma team activation had a higher risk of mortality in the 60- to 80-year-old population, major injury (ISS ≥ 16), consciousness clear population, and non-head injury group.



CONCLUSIONS: We found there was no significant association between in-hospital mortality and TTA. However, in the TTA group, there was a higher risk of ICU admission, prolonged total, LOS, and prolonged ICU LOS. In the subgroup analysis, TTA had a higher risk of mortality in the 60- to 80-year-old population, major injury (ISS ≥ 16), consciousness clear population, and non-head injury group. Our results reflect TTA-criteria-selected patients with greater ISS and a high risk of mortality.

