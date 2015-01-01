|
Citation
|
Seltenrich N. Environ. Health Perspect. 2022; 130(10): e104001.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36306206
|
Abstract
|
With every passing year, more U.S. states move to fully legalize cannabis, or at least permit its medical use. The federal government, by contrast, continues to view cannabis as an illegal drug. Absent federal oversight, states have enacted a patchwork of policies governing product testing, quality, and safety--roles usually fulfilled by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Department of Agriculture. The resulting lack of rigorous, universal standards for regulating common cannabis contaminants has significant implications for public health, write the authors of a new study in Environmental Health Perspectives.
Language: en