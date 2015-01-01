|
Citation
|
Li WC, Zhang J, Braithwaite G, Kearney P. Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36305276
|
Abstract
|
This study investigates the effect of quick coherence technique (QCT) on commercial pilots' resilience to the unprecedented impact of a pandemic. Eighteen commercial pilots voluntarily participated in a two-day training course on QCT followed by two months of self-regulated QCT practicing during controlled rest in the flight deck and day-to day life. There are subjective and objective assessments to evaluate the effects of QCT on commercial pilots' psychophysiological resilience.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
aviation safety; biofeedback training; controlled rest; psychophysiological resilience; quick coherence technique