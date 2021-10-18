|
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Evidence supporting associations between cannabis use and many health outcomes is growing, however it remains unclear how such associations vary across the lifespan. We therefore aim to answer the following questions: (1) Are the risks of cannabis's adverse effects on mental health and addiction-related outcomes different in adolescents than in adults? (2) What are the relationships between these cannabis's adverse effects and (a) an individual's age at first cannabis use, (b) age at assessment, and (c) duration of cannabis use? METHODS: We searched Medline, Embase, CINAHL, and PsychINFO from inception to 18 October 2021. Two reviewers independently screened studies and descriptively synthesized results.
adolescent; mental health; cannabis; addictive behavior; adult