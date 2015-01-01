Abstract

The present study aimed to investigate the associations between fall risk and previous fall events, physical fitness, and gait speeds on flat ground and during obstacle avoidance in older adult women in Korea. Data were analyzed for 148 women over 65 years of age, divided into low (n = 52) and high Berg Balance Scale (BBS) score groups (n = 96). Physical fitness was assessed using arm curl, chair stand, 2 min step, chair sit-and-reach, timed up-and-go, and single-leg stance tests. Gait speed was measured on flat ground and during obstacle avoidance (5 cm, 10% of height, 30 cm). The incidence of falls was 18.2% lower among participants with BBS scores above the mean than in those with scores below the mean (p < 0.05). Furthermore, the two groups exhibited significant differences in the chair stand, chair sit-and-reach, timed up-and-go, and single-leg stance test results. The upper BBS group appeared faster at all four gait speeds, and participants in the upper BBS group were less likely to exhibit lower physical fitness in each test, with odds ratios (ORs) ranging from 0.227 to 0.447. The upper BBS group was also less likely to exhibit lower gait speed in most conditions, with ORs ranging from 0.327 to 0.516. Further studies should consider exercise programs that promote balance, muscular strength, and proprioception to lower the risk of falling in older adults.

Language: en