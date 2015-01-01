SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Miekisiak G, Szarek D, Pettersson SD, Pezowicz C, Morasiewicz P, Kubaszewski, Szmuda T. Healthcare (Basel) 2022; 10(10): e1954.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/healthcare10101954

PMID

36292401

PMCID

PMC9601441

Abstract

BACKGROUND: the COVID-19 pandemic with the following lockdown strategies have affected virtually all aspects of everyday life. Health services all over the world faced the crisis on an unprecedented scale, hampering timely care delivery. The present study was designed to assess the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the incidence and treatment of traumatic brain injuries in Poland.

METHODS: the data on hospital admissions with traumatic brain injuries as the primary diagnosis were extracted from the National Health Fund of Poland. For the purpose of this study, the search was limited to four relevant diagnosis-related groups. The overall in-house mortality was calculated.

RESULTS: there were 115,200 hospitalizations due to traumatic brain injury identified in the database. Overall, in comparison with the average of six prior years, in 2020 the volume of patients with traumatic brain injury dropped by 24.68% while the in-house mortality rate was increased by 26.75%.

CONCLUSIONS: the COVID-19 pandemic with the resulting lockdown caused a radical reduction in human mobility. It had a profound impact on the incidence of traumatic brain injury, which dropped significantly. At the same time, the mortality rate increased drastically.


Language: en

Keywords

mortality; COVID-19; traumatic brain injury; lockdown; head trauma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print