Abstract

BACKGROUND: the COVID-19 pandemic with the following lockdown strategies have affected virtually all aspects of everyday life. Health services all over the world faced the crisis on an unprecedented scale, hampering timely care delivery. The present study was designed to assess the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the incidence and treatment of traumatic brain injuries in Poland.



METHODS: the data on hospital admissions with traumatic brain injuries as the primary diagnosis were extracted from the National Health Fund of Poland. For the purpose of this study, the search was limited to four relevant diagnosis-related groups. The overall in-house mortality was calculated.



RESULTS: there were 115,200 hospitalizations due to traumatic brain injury identified in the database. Overall, in comparison with the average of six prior years, in 2020 the volume of patients with traumatic brain injury dropped by 24.68% while the in-house mortality rate was increased by 26.75%.



CONCLUSIONS: the COVID-19 pandemic with the resulting lockdown caused a radical reduction in human mobility. It had a profound impact on the incidence of traumatic brain injury, which dropped significantly. At the same time, the mortality rate increased drastically.

