Reece R, Bornioli A, Bray I, Alford C. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(20): e13052.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36293634
Previous studies have identified the benefits of exposure to green or historic environments using qualitative methods and psychometric measures, but studies using a combination of measures are lacking. This study builds on current literature by focusing specifically on green and historic urban environments and using both psychological and physiological measures to investigate the impact of virtual exposure on well-being.
Humans; EEG; Outcome Assessment, Health Care; Psychometrics; *Mental Health; *Stress, Psychological; Electroencephalography; green environments; historic environments; restorative environments; virtual exposure; well-being