Abstract

If the negative emotions experienced in life become trauma, they affect daily life. Neuro-feedback technology has recently been introduced as a treatment, but many different neuro-feedback protocols and methods exits. This study conducted a meta-analysis of neuro-feedback training for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms to evaluate the effects of functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and electroencephalogram (EEG)-based neuro-feedback training. A search of PubMed, the Cochrane Library, Web of Science, Science Direct, and ClinicalTrials.gov was conducted from January 2011 to December 2021. The studies' quality was assessed using the Cochrane risk of bias tool and publication bias was assessed by Egger's regression test. Seven studies that met the inclusion criteria were used for the systematic review and meta-analysis. EEG was more effective than fMRI for PTSD symptoms, and the effect on PTSD symptoms was higher than on anxiety and depression. There was no difference in the effectiveness of the training sessions. Our findings showed that EEG-based neuro-feedback training was more helpful for training PTSD symptoms. Additionally, the methods were also shown to be valid for evaluating clinical PTSD diagnoses. Further research is needed to establish a gold standard protocol for the EEG-based neuro-feedback training (EEG-NFT) method for PTSD symptoms.

