Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to investigate whether persistent depressive disorder (PDD) affects sleep disorders (SDs) and increased suicide risk.



METHODS: in this study, we used the National Health Insurance Research Database (NHIRD) to select 117,033 SD patients, of whom 137 died by suicide, and 468,132 non-SD patients, of whom 118 died by suicide, and analyzed gender, age, and co-existing diseases. Hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) were calculated using a multivariate Cox proportional hazards model.



RESULTS: the hazard ratio of suicide in SD patients was 1.429 times that of non-SD patients. The hazard ratio of suicide in female patients was 1.297 times higher than in males. Compared with people without PDD, people with PDD had a 7.195 times higher hazard ratio for suicide than those without PDD. PDD patients with SDs had a 2.05 times higher hazard ratio for suicide than those with no SDs.



CONCLUSIONS: suicide risk was increased in SD patients, and the maximum suicide risk was greater in SD patients with PDD than in non-PDD patients. PDD affected SDs and increased suicide risk. Clinicians should be aware of the possibility that PDD affects patients with SDs and contributes to suicide risk.

