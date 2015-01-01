Abstract

Research has documented that adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) significantly impact young people's risky behaviors. Yet, few studies have explored if individuals' perceived stress mediates the association between ACEs and risky behaviors; also if social support moderates the pathways from ACEs to risky behaviors through perceived stress. This study aimed to assess the mediation effect of perceived stress and the moderation effect of social support in the study of ACEs and risky behaviors. This study sample includes 1091 Chinese rural young people. A web-based survey was used to assess demographic information, ACEs, perceived stress, social support, and seven types of risky behaviors. Multivariate regression models were run to test associations between ACEs and different risky behaviors while controlling for confounding variables. The mediation model (Model 4) and the moderated mediation model (Model 58) were also performed using the PROCESS macro. Multivariate regression results showed that, with increasing ACEs values, there was an increased likelihood of all risky behaviors. The moderated mediation analysis confirmed that perceived stress mediated the linkage between ACEs and risky behaviors. However, no significant moderating effect of social support was found. The study findings indicate that ACEs, risky behaviors, and perceived stress are significant public health problems among rural Chinese young people. Culturally appropriate prevention and intervention programs and services need to be implemented to address these issues and promote rural Chinese young people's wellbeing and development.

Language: en