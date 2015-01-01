|
Yang S, Zhang M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(20): e13232.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36293813
Most prior studies examined the direct relation between social media usage and loneliness. This study tries to reveal the covert mechanisms involved in how different types of SMU affect older adults' loneliness, which has rarely been an object of attention in the prior literature. A partial least squares structural equation modeling (PLS-SEM) method was used to analyze the data collected from 466 older adults in a field study. This research divided self-esteem into two dimensions: affective self-esteem (AE) and cognitive self-esteem (CE). The study found that changes in CE only stemmed from functional SMU (FSMU), rather than active SMU (ASMU) and passive SMU (PSMU). ASMU and PSMU had a significant effect on FSMU. CE had a significant effect on loneliness.
Language: en
Aged; Humans; Cognition; older adults; loneliness; *Social Media; *Loneliness/psychology; affective self-esteem; cognitive self-esteem; objective social isolation; Self Concept; Social Isolation/psychology; social media usage