SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Diez-Canseco F, Toyama M, Hidalgo-Padilla L, Bird VJ. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(20): e13278.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph192013278

PMID

36293858

PMCID

PMC9603480

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual harassment in the workplace (SHWP) is highly prevalent and has a negative impact, including depression, on its victims, as well as a negative economic impact resulting from absenteeism and low productivity at work. This paper aims to outline the available evidence regarding the prevention of depressive symptoms among workers through policies and interventions that are effective in preventing SHWP.

METHODS: We conducted two systematic reviews. The first focused on the association of depression and SHWP, and the second on policies and interventions to prevent SHWP. We conducted a meta-analysis and a narrative synthesis, respectively. We identified 1831 and 6107 articles for the first and second review. After screening, 24 and 16 articles were included, respectively.

RESULTS: Meta-analysis results show a prevalence of depression of 26%, as well as a 2.69 increased risk of depression among workers who experience SHWP. Variables such as number of harassment experiences and exposure to harassment from coworkers and other people increase this risk.

CONCLUSIONS: There is limited evidence regarding the effectiveness of policies and training to prevent SHWP, mostly focused on improvements in workers' knowledge and attitudes about SHWP. However, there is no available evidence regarding its potential impact on preventing depression.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Policy; Prevalence; Attitude; sexual harassment; depression; systematic review; *Sexual Harassment/prevention & control; Workplace; workplace interventions; workplace policies

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print