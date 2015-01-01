Abstract

(1) The aim of this study was to estimate the scale of mobile phone addiction among young adults as well as to establish whether the low level of perceived social support is related to problematic smartphone use, and whether an addictive pattern of mobile phone use is related to the prevalence of depressiveness and excessive daytime sleepiness. (2) The study was carried out using the diagnostic poll method via the questionnaire technique. Both the author's own questionnaire and the following standardized research tools were used: the Mobile Phone Problem Use Scale for Adolescents (MPPUSA), the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI), the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS), and the Multidimensional Scale of Perceived Social Support (MSPSS). (3) Perceived social support was significantly lower in the group of respondents who problematically used their mobile phones in comparison with the ones who used them in a proper way. Severity of depressive symptoms and daytime sleepiness was significantly higher in respondents addicted to their mobiles compared to nonaddicted ones. (4) Conclusions: An important correlation between phone addiction and the prevalence of depressive symptoms and excessive daytime sleepiness exists. Problematic mobile phone use concerns individuals with low levels of perceived social support.

Language: en