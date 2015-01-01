|
Citation
|
Pressley JC, Pawlowski E, Hines LM, Bhatta S, Bauer MJ. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(20): e13674.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36294253
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
There are reports that historically higher mortality observed for front- compared to rear-seated adult motor vehicle (MV) occupants has narrowed. Vast improvements have been made in strengthening laws and restraint use in front-, but not rear-seated occupants suggesting there may be value in expanding the science on rear-seat safety.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adult; Humans; Accidents, Traffic; Seat Belts; injury severity; Hospitals; *Hospital Charges; *Wounds and Injuries; health care charges; motor vehicle crash; Motor Vehicles; rear-seated adults; restraint use