Abstract

The purpose of this study was to investigate the effects of depressive symptoms, insomnia symptoms, and comorbid depressive and insomnia symptoms on the quality of life among community-dwelling older adults in an urban area of central Greece. A cross-sectional study was conducted on 200 older adults (aged ≥ 60) collected from five Open Care Centers for Elderly People of the Municipality of Larissa, Greece. Data were obtained through a questionnaire that included demographic, socioeconomic, and health-related characteristics; the World Health Organization Quality of Life (WHOQoL)-Bref questionnaire; the Geriatric Depression Scale; and the Athens Insomnia Scale. The prevalences of depression, insomnia, and comorbid depression and insomnia were 28% (95% confidence interval (95% CI): 21.8-34.2%), 40.5% (95% CI: 33.7-47.3%), and 19% (95% CI: 13.5-24.5%), respectively. The mean WHOQoL-Bref score for all domains was approximately 14.50, with the highest mean value observed for psychological health (14.79 ± 2.60), followed by the physical health (14.49 ± 2.66), social relationships (14.39 ± 2.03), and environmental domains (14.32 ± 1.90). All WHOQoL-Bref domains were negatively correlated with depression and insomnia. Older adults with depressive symptoms, insomnia symptoms, and comorbid depressive and insomnia symptoms had lower scores in all quality of life dimensions compared with those without.

