SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Li L, Xu G, Zhou D, Song P, Wang Y, Bian G. Int. J. Public Health 2022; 67: e1604648.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.3389/ijph.2022.1604648

PMID

36299408

PMCID

PMC9588916

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Parental and peer support are both associated with mental distress and unhealthy behaviour indices in adolescents.

METHODS: We used the Global School-Based Student Health Survey data (n = 192,633) from 53 countries and calculated the weighted prevalence of individual and combined parental and peer support. Multiple logistic regression analysis was used to estimate the adjusted associations between combined parental and peer support with mental distress and unhealthy behaviours.

RESULTS: The prevalence figures for having all four categories of parental support and two peer-support were 9.7% and 38.4%, respectively. Compared with no parental support, adolescents with all four parental support negatively associated with all five mental distress and eight unhealthy behaviours factors, and the ORs ranged from 0.19 to 0.75. Additionally, adolescents with two peer support were negative association with all mental distress and four health risk behaviours, and positively associated with a sedentary lifestyle.

CONCLUSION: Parental and peer support were lacking in some countries, while greater parental and peer support were negative associated with mental distress and most unhealthy behaviours in adolescents, and the relationships were independent.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; Humans; Schools; adolescents; Health Surveys; Prevalence; peer support; *Sedentary Behavior; mental distress; *Parents; parental support; unhealthy behaviours

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print