Abstract

BACKGROUND: Spinal injuries following an air crash can be fatal, and recognizing the patients who need immediate attention and early management could save those patients from ending up with lifelong disabilities and other consequences. However, taking appropriate actions in a pandemic situation presents additional challenges. We present our report of air crash victims with spinal injuries, along with their patterns, morphology, management, and outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: An analysis was performed on the spinal injuries of victims of the Boeing 737 crash landing at the Karipur Airport (Calicut International Airport, Kerala, India) who were treated at a tertiary care referral hospital in August 2020. Details of the initial triage, patterns of injury, morphologies, mechanisms, management principles, and outcomes at 9 months postinjury were recorded and analyzed.



RESULTS: Of the 47 patients received at our center, 44 survivors were triaged and 13 patients (29.5%) were identified to have spinal injuries of varying severities. The majority of the injuries were chance fractures at the lumbar level, followed by burst and compression fractures. A total of 6 patients underwent surgery, following all COVID-19 guidelines based on priority. All survivors had positive outcomes with our management. No complications such as secondary infections, worsening of neurological deficits, or implant failures were recorded.



CONCLUSION: A high incidence of spinal injuries is seen in air crash victims. Early prioritized surgical management in selected patients provides excellent outcomes. Disaster management during a pandemic situation is a difficult task, where proper planning and execution is necessary to provide optimal results.

