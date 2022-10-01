Abstract

BACKGROUND: In line with the immigrant paradox, immigrants' health advantages disappear among second-generation immigrant-origin youths, including a high prevalence of suicidal behaviors. Nevertheless, the secular trend in suicidal behaviors among Korean immigrants has not been examined. Even though Korean society was considered homogeneous with little ethnic diversity, intra-Asian migration has increased. It is needed to explore the relationship between ethnic options and mental health outcomes among immigrant-origin youths, including suicidal behaviors.



METHODS: Using the nationally representative Korean Youth Risk Behavior Survey from 2011 to 2019 (600,541 non-immigrant-origin and 6085 immigrant-origin), we examined the rates of suicidal behaviors to identify trends among youths with/without immigrant-origin and depending on the visibility of their immigrant-origin. Then, we conducted logistic regression to examine whether visibility is associated with higher suicidal behaviors among immigrant-origin youths.



RESULTS: Overall, suicidal behaviors have declined overall, but immigrant-origin youths showed higher levels of suicidal behaviors than non-immigrant-origin youths. Visible minority youths showed higher suicidal behaviors than their invisible counterparts, particularly suicidal planning, and suicide attempts. Among immigrant-origin youths, visible minority status was associated with higher suicidal thoughts, plans, and attempts, controlling for socio-economic factors. Furthermore, female immigrant-origin youths show higher suicidal behaviors than their male counterparts.



CONCLUSIONS: The results suggest that data disaggregation is needed when examining the mental health of immigrant-origin youths. Practitioners and policymakers should pay particular attention to immigrant-origin youths and recognize that their visibility may be associated with their risk of suicidal behaviors. Targeted intervention is also required for female visible minority youths.

Language: en