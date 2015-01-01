|
Citation
|
Benoît M, Austin E, Simcox N, Rabinowitz P, Yost M. J. Agromed. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36300904
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Efficacy-driven assessments of linguistically appropriate occupational health and safety training (OHS) for dairy workers remain uncommon. This study analyzes predictors of performance on a dairy safety knowledge test using pre-and-post knowledge assessments. The safety training course was delivered by iPad™ to Idahoan dairy workers, managers, and owners.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adult learning theory; dairy; occupational health and safety; workers