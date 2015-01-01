Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nonmissile penetrating spinal injuries are rare and potentially debilitating. Such injuries can sometimes be complicated by the retention of a foreign body, which is usually part of the assailant's weapon, making their management even more problematic. OBSERVATIONS: We present a unique case of stab wound to the neck with a retained ice pick, traversing the spinal canal from one intervertebral foramen to the other, yet with no ensuing neurological damage to the patient. After carefully analyzing the weapon's trajectory on computed tomography and ruling out vertebral artery injury via catheter angiography, the ice pick was successfully withdrawn under general anesthesia and intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring, averting the need for a more invasive surgical procedure. LESSONS: Stab wounds of the spinal canal with a retained foreign body can occasionally be managed by direct withdrawal. Whether this simple technique is a safe alternative to open surgical exploration should be determined on a case-by-case basis after careful review of spinal and vascular imaging. The absence of significant neurological or vascular injury is an absolute prerequisite for attempting direct withdrawal. Moreover, preparations should be made for possible conversion to open surgical exploration in the rare event of active hemorrhage, expanding hematoma, or acute neurological deterioration.

