Dawn Hood-Patterson R. J. Pastoral Care Counsel. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
Re-membering is the combination of remembering and bringing something back into membership. Addressing spiritual care for gun-violence requires us to remember our past while allowing the remnants of violence to remake us-our social norms around violence. With collective ownership of our shared context of violence we can reframe our obligation: care is for the community and the social milieu not just for the individual victim or victimizer.
Keywords
gun violence; re-membering; spiritual care reflection