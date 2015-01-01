SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dawn Hood-Patterson R. J. Pastoral Care Counsel. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/15423050221135133

36300200

Re-membering is the combination of remembering and bringing something back into membership. Addressing spiritual care for gun-violence requires us to remember our past while allowing the remnants of violence to remake us-our social norms around violence. With collective ownership of our shared context of violence we can reframe our obligation: care is for the community and the social milieu not just for the individual victim or victimizer.


gun violence; re-membering; spiritual care reflection

