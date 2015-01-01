|
Ache Akua B, Samek DR. Addict. Behav. 2022; 137: e107530.
36308839
This study aimed to explore the prospective associations between both alcohol and cannabis use (frequency and DSM-5 substance use disorder symptom counts) as they relate to academic performance over a period of ∼ four years. The study members were students enrolled in college in the Southeastern United States (N = 209, 62 % female, 90 % white). Baseline survey data were obtained in the first year of college while participants finished the follow-up assessments ∼ 1 and ∼ 4 years from baseline (80+ % retention rates). We aimed to tease apart antecedent from consequence in the associations between substance use and academic performance using a sophisticated modeling technique that accounts for between-person influences in evaluating within-person change over time.
Alcohol; Cannabis; Academic performance; Grades