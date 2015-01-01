SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Paliwal G, Prakash S, Kashif AW. Indian J. Pathol. Microbiol. 2022; 65(4): 934-937.

(Copyright © 2022, Medknow)

10.4103/ijpm.ijpm_155_21

36308212

Snake bite is a major health hazard, moreover in tropical countries where the density of snakes, frequent human contact, lack of diagnostic and treatment facilities further add-on to the high morbidity and mortality. No organ escapes the effect of envenomation from Heart to liver and kidney, CNS to local bite site. While the effect of snake venom on kidney has been documented, the literature available on the pathological effects of envenomation in human liver is lacking. We present a case of an elderly male with renal and hepatic manifestations of envenomation.


snake bite; snake bite hepatopathy; Snake bite nephropathy; snake envenomation

