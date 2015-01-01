Abstract

INTRODUCTION/OBJECTIVES: Workplace violence against healthcare workers has been a global problem including Thailand. However, the study has been limited partly due to lack of the standardized tool in Thai context. Therefore, this study aims to translate "Workplace Violence in the Health Sector Country Case Studies Research instruments," conducted by WHO, and to validate Thai version questionnaire.



METHODS: The study was conducted to translate Workplace Violence in the Health Sector Questionnaire by WHO from English to Thai. A sample of 92 participants was accidentally selected among physicians, nurses, and health-supporting workers who took part on examined the validity and reliability of the questionnaire. The internal consistency was calculated using Cronbach's Alpha Coefficient.



RESULTS: The study demonstrated that the index of item-objective congruence (IOC) of Thai version questionnaire is 0.75 to 1. Cronbach's Alpha Coefficient in Physical violence is.879, Verbal abuse is.934, Bullying/mobbing is.510, and health sector employer is.842.



CONCLUSION: The Thai Version of Workplace Violence in the Health Sector Questionnaire apparently shows good validity and reliability. The questionnaire could be applied to be a useful tool for studying workplace violence in the health sector.

