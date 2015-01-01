|
Citation
Khiaw-Im N, Aimyong N, Wongrathanandha C, Tangsangwornthamma C. J. Prim. Care Community Health 2022; 13: e21501319221132448.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36307964
Abstract
INTRODUCTION/OBJECTIVES: Workplace violence against healthcare workers has been a global problem including Thailand. However, the study has been limited partly due to lack of the standardized tool in Thai context. Therefore, this study aims to translate "Workplace Violence in the Health Sector Country Case Studies Research instruments," conducted by WHO, and to validate Thai version questionnaire.
Language: en
Keywords
reliability; validity; workplace violence; health sector; Thai-version questionnaire; translation