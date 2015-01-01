Abstract

This study investigates variation in adolescent attitudes regarding dating violence under different conditions, the association of these conditional attitudes with subsequent adolescent relationship abuse (ARA), and youth and parent-reported characteristics associated with youth attitudes. The sample consists of 607 youth, as a subset from those who responded to a nationally representative longitudinal survey of dating violence. A latent class analysis identified three profiles of attitudinal patterns: No Tolerance for Hitting Partners (NT), Some Tolerance for Hitting Partners (ST), and High Tolerance for Hitting Partners (HT). The HT profile predicted subsequent physical (compared to the NT profile), sexual ARA perpetration (compared to both the NT and the ST profiles), and physical ARA victimization (compared to the NT profile). The ST profile predicted subsequent psychological ARA perpetration and victimization (compare to the NT profile).



RESULTS inform youth dating violence prevention programs to reduce ARA and intimate partner violence by changing youth attitudes toward dating violence.

