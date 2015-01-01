Abstract

Increases in minimum wages have been associated with reductions in suicide rates in the United States, but little evidence is available for Asia where social and contextual factors, as well as drivers of suicide, may be different. We investigated the impact of the introduction of the minimum wage in Hong Kong in May 2011 on suicide rates using an interrupted time series design for the period January 2006 to December 2016. We investigated both immediate and gradual changes in monthly suicide rates after the introduction of the minimum wage taking into account secular trends. We conducted stratified analyses by age and gender. In total 9396 suicides were recorded in Hong Kong during the 11-year study period. Introduction of the minimum wage was associated with an immediate decrease of 13.0% in the monthly suicide rate (95% confidence interval (CI) 5.4%-19.9%, P = 0.001). There was an immediate decrease of 15.8% in older working aged (25-64 years) men (95% CI: 4.2%-25.9%, P = 0.009). Point estimates of immediate effect for other subgroups were also in a negative direction, but were not statistically significant. There was no evidence of a gradual effect on suicide rates at the population level or by subgroup other than a small increase in younger working aged men. We estimate that 633 suicides were prevented by the minimum wage legislation for the period from May 2011 to December 2016, the majority in older working aged men. Our results provide new evidence that, similar to findings in Western settings, minimum wages may help to reduce suicide in Asia, particularly for working age men. Our study highlights the importance of examining the health impacts of government economic policy and suggests minimum wages may provide policy makers with an upstream population-based strategy to reduce suicide rates.

